Kamal Hassan to make his digital debut soon

South-Indian superstar Kamal hassan is all set to make his digital debut soon. This was announced by the actor through his social media handle.

“In a series of firsts, happy to announce that I’m entering the fascinating world of content creation with

@deepak30000,@banijayasia, & @turmericmediaTM

#RMahendran.I’ve always believed in telling stories & this is just another step to get the best stories to the biggest audiences!”, Kamal Hassan tweeted.

In a series of firsts, happy to announce that I’m entering the fascinating world of content creation with @deepak30000,@banijayasia & @turmericmediaTM #RMahendran.I've always believed in telling stories & this is just another step to get the best stories to the biggest audiences! — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 4, 2020

The actor has teamed up with Deepak Dhar of Banijay Asia and R Mahendran’s Turmeric Media for this. More details about the project is not yet revelaed.

On the work front Kamal is now shooting for his prestigious film ‘indian 2’ directed by Shankar.