Kamal Hassan to make his digital debut soon

South-Indian superstar Kamal hassan is all set to make his digital debut soon. This was announced by the actor through his social media handle.
“In a series of firsts, happy to announce that I’m entering the fascinating world of content creation with
@deepak30000,@banijayasia, & @turmericmediaTM
#RMahendran.I’ve always believed in telling stories & this is just another step to get the best stories to the biggest audiences!”, Kamal Hassan tweeted.
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 4, 2020
The actor has teamed up with Deepak Dhar of Banijay Asia and R Mahendran’s Turmeric Media for this. More details about the project is not yet revelaed.
On the work front Kamal is now shooting for his prestigious film ‘indian 2’ directed by Shankar.
