“Kejriwal announces huge salary hike for masjid imams, but he forgets pujaris and thanthris” : BJP MP

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma attacked the Aam Aadmi Party over its mismanagement as the opposition staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha today. He accused the Kejriwal led government of favouring Islamic clerics or “imams” by giving them 18,000 rupees from the tax payer’s money. Parvesh Verma furthermore said that the Kejriwal government conveniently forgets the temple’s pujari and the gurudwara’s granthi.

He stressed that the central government always steps in fulfilling tasks, be it the phase 4 of the metro, distribution of colonies or flyovers. He further stated that schemes like Ayushman Bharat is not implemented in the state.

During the discussion on the motion of thanks on the president’s address, the opposition members, tried to stifle the MP from speaking in his turn. However, the MP, spoke about the abuses the prime minister received, the work BJP has done and the international acclaim he has received. He questioned the opposition over their remarks about the prime minister and highlighted how the BJP’s popularity has united the rival parties together.