“ One day Owaisi will start chanting Hanuman Chalisa”, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi will too begin chanting Hanuman Chalisa. He said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chanting Hanuman Chalisa is just a beginning. Yogi said this while addressing a election campaign rally in Delhi.

” Currently just Arvind Kejriwal has started chanting the hanuman Chalisa, wait and watch what will happen in the future, you will also see Owaisi reciting the Hanuman Chalisa”, said Yogi.

#WATCH UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Kirari, Delhi: Abhi toh Kejriwal ji ne Hanuman Chalisa hi padhni shuru ki hai, aap dekhna aage aage hota kya hai, Owaisi bhi ek din Hanuman Chalisa ka paath padhta dikhai dega. pic.twitter.com/OB5mhhQhD9 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

Earlier Yogi has also said that the Muslims who stayed in India at the time of partition has did no favour to the country. he earlier also claimed that Arvind Kejriwal feeds militants biryani and UP government feeds them bullets.