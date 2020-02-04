Pakistan to buy more palm oil to compensate loss, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan will do its best to buy more palm oil from Malaysia after top buyer India put curbs on such imports last month amid a diplomatic row with the Southeast Asian nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday.

India has put general restrictions on refined palm oil imports and informally asked traders specifically to stop buying from Malaysia, the world’s second-biggest producer and exporter of the edible oil, in retaliation for Malaysia’s accusation that recent Indian policies discriminate against Muslims.

Malaysian PM Mahathir Muhammad said on Tuesday that he discussed palm oil with Khan who was on a visit to Malaysia during which Pakistan had indicated that it would import more palm oil from Malaysia.

“That’s right, especially since we noticed India threatened Malaysia for supporting the Kashmir cause, threatened to cut palm oil imports,” Khan told a joint news conference, referring to India’s Muslim-majority region of Kashmir.

“Pakistan will do its best to compensate for that.”