As the nation faces anti-CAA protests in a wide range a rally organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharath Vidyarthi Parishad and Bajrang Dal supporting union governments Citizenship law gathered attention.

The rally in support of Citizenship law featured an 821-foot long tricolor flag march. The rally moved from old government college ground, Parijat Chowk, Nagari gate, Moti Bazar, Gandhi Chowk, Arya bazar, Indira market finally culminating at Veer Haqekat Ray park.