Rs.1200 Daily fees imposed upon Indians: Details inside

Bhutan has imposed a a daily fees on Indian,Maldives and Bangladeshi tourists visiting the country. A daily fees or Rs.1200 has been imposed upon the tourists from these three countries.
The lower house of Bhutan has passed the legislation to impose a daily fees of Rs.1200 per day for its sustainable development from July this year.
The landlocked country in Himalayas has taken such a decision as it see increase of Indian tourists visiting the country. There was 10% hike in the number of tourists from India, Maldives and Bangladesh who visited Bhutan in 2018. Bhutan has imposed the fees to raise fund to protect its ecology and environment.
