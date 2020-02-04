Shaheen bagh shooter is an AAP member: Delhi police release evidences

In a big disclosure, the Delhi police has revealed that the man who opened fire at anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh is a member of ruling Aam Aadmi Party. The Delhi police also released photographs of Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gurjar with AAP leaders.

In the photos Kapil can be seen taking membership of AAP along with his father Gaje Singh. He can be seen with AAP leaders Atishi Marlena and MP Sanjay Singh. The photographs were taken in 2019.

As per police Kapil along with his many friends joined AAP in 2019. In another picture Kapil’s father Gaje Singh with deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

kapil is in Delhi Crime Branch custody. He was arrested