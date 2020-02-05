189 People including 62 police personnel injured during anti-CAA protest at Jamia, reveals union government

Around 189 people including 62 police personnels were injured during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi. This was revealed by the Union Government. Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy has said this.

The minister also informed that three cases were registered against the violent mob who created problem in the university. The violet mob were found involved in unlawful activities and defacing the public property.

The minister also informed that 15 persons were arrested by the Delhi police. He claimed that the Delhi police entered the university campus chasing the violent mob and to protect the government property.