Amit Shah accepts Arvind Kejriwal’s debate challenge, reveals BJP’s CM

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to declare its Chief Ministerial candidate by 1 PM Wednesday while also daring the saffron party to debate with him, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that they were ready for all of it. The AAP just needs to tell them time and place, Shah added.

Talking about BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate, Shah said that their CM is the “people of Delhi”.

“Kejriwal ji asked us to declare our candidate for CM & said he is ready to debate. For this, there is no need to announce a CM face, just tell us time & place, people from BJP will come to debate. As far as the CM goes, our CM is the people of Delhi,” news agency ANI reported Shah as saying.

Later, Arvind Kejriwal once again asserted that it was high time that the BJP announced its CM candidate, opining that the “votes of people will go into a pit”. (Click here for all Delhi Assembly Election 2020 news).

“People of Delhi are demanding BJP to reveal their chief ministerial candidate. People want to know who they are voting for. If they do not reveal their CM candidate, then the votes of the people are going into a pit,” Kejriwal said.