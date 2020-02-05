Disney Plus India launching date announced

The India launching date of all new ‘Disney Plus’, the new digital streaming platform has been announced. It is believed that the new digital streaming platform will be launched on March 29 in India.The news comes from Robert Iger, chairman and CEO of Disney.

“We’re also excited to announce that we will be launching Disney Plus in India through our Hotstar service on March 29, at the beginning of the Indian Premier League Cricket season,” said Iger.

The service will come as a part of the Hotstar app, which is also owned by Disney. So users won’t have to download a separate app to watch movies and other content on Disney+.

The firm will also be rebranding the existing Hotstar VIP and Premium subscription tiers to Disney Plus Hotstar. “We see this as a great opportunity to use the proven platform of Hotstar to launch the new Disney Plus service in one of the most populous countries and fastest-growing economies in the world,” added Iger.

For now, Hotstar comes with two subscription plans: Rs 999 for a year and Rs 299 for a month. There’s also a Hotstar VIP plan available at Rs 365 per year.