Forex market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar. As per the market experts the sustained foreign fund inflows and positive opening in the Indian equity market has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee has opened at 71.25 and then appreciated to 71.17 registering a gain of 8 paise against the US dollar. The Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.25 against US dollar on Tuesday.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies has rose by 0.05% to 98.00.