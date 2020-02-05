India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: New Zealand beat India

In cricket, New Zealand has defeated India in the first One Day International in Hamilton. The hosts New Zealand beat India four wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the three match series.

Earlier the Indian team has set a victory target of 348 runs. Opting batting first the Indian team has set a huge target of 347 runs by losing only four wickets. For India Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden ODI century with 103 runs off 107 balls. K.L.Rahul scored 88 runs and captain Virat Kohli scored 51 runs. For New Zealand Tim Southee picked up two wickets.

Chasing the huge target for New Zealand Ross Taylor scored 109, Tom Latham 69 and Henry Nicholls 78.

Tough day at the office but we hope to come back strong next ODI ???? #TeamIndia #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/CzOfPrVEBF — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2020

Scoreboard:

India: 347/4 in 50 overs

New Zealand: 348/6 in 48.1 overs