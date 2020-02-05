India’s first underwater metro services to start soon

East-West Metro Railway, touted to be India’s first under-water train line, will run between Kolkata’s tech hub of Salt Lake Sector V and the Yuva Bharati Krirangan — a portion of the 16.60 km corridor — on February 13. The train will cover a five-km truncated route, Union Minister Babul Supriyo said. The much-awaited project is expected to significantly reduce travel time and cost.

“It has been decided that the Metro will start its services from February 13,” said Supriyo. Railway Minister Piyush Goel will be inaugurating the second metro line in the city. Presently, the city is connected by one metro line running between Dum Dum in the northern suburb to Garia in its southern outskirts.Once fully operational, the metro will run between Salt Lake’s Sector V to Howrah Maidan. While 5.8 km of the 16.60 km is the elevated corridor, 10.8 km will run underground. 520-metre twin tunnels are a part of the stretch that runs below the 460-metre Hooghly river.