Kia launches Carnival in India : Price and Features

Kia Motors India has finally launched the Carnival MPV in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. Prices for the new Kia Carnival MPV start at Rs 24.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) and goes all the way up to Rs 33.95 lakh. for the range topping variant. The premium MPV is positioned above the Toyota Innova Crysta in the segment and comes to India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit. The all-new offering is Kia’s second model in India and will be the brand’s new flagship in the country. Deliveries for the new Carnival commence from later this month.

The Kia Carnival boasts of an upmarket design language and massive proportions, but it is the side panels that give you a sense of the spacious cabin. The powere sliding doors allow easy ingress and egress to the rear with easy access to passengers. The MPV is offered in three variants – Premium, Prestige and Limousine – and will be offered in seven, eight or nine-seater options. The Premium trim can be opted for in both seven and eighter-seater options, while the Prestige trim can be ordered in seven and nine-seater options. The top-spec Limousine variant is a seven-seater with two captain seats for the second row.

The Kia Carnival is also loaded on the feature front and comes with LED daytime running lights, LED headlamps, fog lamps and taillights. The model also gets dual electric sunroofs, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, laptop charging point, powered tailgate, one-touch powered sliding doors and dual-zone climate control. The top trim comes with 10.1-inch entertainment screen for the rear passengers. There’s UVO connected tech on offer as well that further allows you to control certain functions of the car via a mobile app.

Power on the Kia Carnival comes from the 2.2-litre VGT diesel engine that is BS6 compliant and is tuned to produce 197 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torqu