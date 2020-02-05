PM Modi announces trust for Ram Temple construction in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this morning in Lok Sabha that the Union Cabinet has cleared setting up of trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, months after Supreme Court delivered a historic verdict on Ayodhya dispute.

“We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called ‘Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Let us all support construction of grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” he said, to shouts of “Jai Shri Ram” rising from the government benches.

The Prime Minister said the decision had been taken in line with the Supreme Court’s historic order in November giving the disputed land in Ayodhya to Ram Lalla (infant Ram) and assigning alternative five acres of land for a mosque to the Sunni Waqf Board.