PM Modi to inaugurate biggest ever ‘Defence Expo’ today

The DefExpo 2020 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. This year’s exhibition will be focussed on showcasing India as a global defence manufacturing hub with special focus on PM Modi’s flagship ‘Make in India’ programme. Over 1,000 national and international defence firms are participating in the mega exhibition. Defence manufacturing giants from the US, UK, France, Russia and South Korea will participate in DefExpo 2020. The Modi government along with the Uttar Pradesh administration are billing this as the most grand exhibition in terms of area, number of participants and revenue. This the first time that Lucknow is hosting the DefExpo.

The buzz is that around 200 MoUs will be signed during the DefExpo 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the exhibition at around 1:30 pm, which will be followed by live demonstration of weapon systems. According to the officials, over 39 ministers are participating at DefExpo, 20 seminars have been planned by defence industry panels. The live weapon demonstration will include T-90s. The magnificent flypast will see Sukhoi-30s, Tejas, Jaguar and Chinooks.