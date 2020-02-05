‘Some blessed people understood CAA in just two days”: Anupam Kher slams at anti-CAA protesters

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has came forward mocking the anti-CAA protesters. The actor took his micro blogging website to slam the people who were protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act.

“Sometimes is is necessary to convince some people that what they are understanding or acting to understand or trying to convince people is absolutely wrong. I mean CAA and NRC. You understand ! Jai Ho!! #shareit” , Anupam Kher captioned the video.

” Blessed are the some people of my country. Since 72 years they haven’t been able to understand the traffic rules. Since 3 years, they don’t know how to pay GST. We have to spend crores on advertisements to explain them open defecation. But CAA they have understood in 2 days. And NRC they have understood even before it got executed in the country. We have to teach people what is right and what is wrong, sometimes with a sense of humour” said Anupam Kher in a video shared on Twitter.