Tamil superstar Vijay arrested? IT officials questions Vijay over tax evasion

Central Income Tax department officials has detained Tamil superstar Vijay. The IT department officials are questioning him. Vijay has been questioned by IT officials in relation with an tax evasion case linked to cinema firm.

It is rumoured that the IT department has arrested him. But still official confirmation has been released.

IT sleuths question actor Vijay who is shooting near NLC in Neyveli for his upcoming movie Master. This follows raids at 20 locations related to AGS Enterprises which produced Vijay latest-Bigil pic.twitter.com/JSNsw53Oiq — Poornima Murali (@nimumurali) February 5, 2020

The IT Department officials detained him from the shooting site of his new film ‘Master’. The shooting has been stopped.

Earlier IT department has conducted raids simultaneously at the office and 20 locations related to AGS Cinemas which produced Vijay’s last film ‘Bigil’. Meanwhile IT department is conducting a raid at film producer Anbu Cheliyan based in Madurai.