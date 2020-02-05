DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCinema DHLatest NewsCinemaEntertainment

Tamil superstar Vijay arrested? IT officials questions Vijay over tax evasion

Feb 5, 2020, 04:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

Central Income Tax department officials has detained Tamil superstar Vijay. The IT department officials are questioning him.  Vijay has been questioned by IT officials in relation with an tax evasion case linked to cinema firm.

It is rumoured that the IT department has arrested him. But still official confirmation has been released.

The IT Department officials detained him from the shooting site of his new film ‘Master’. The shooting has been stopped.

Earlier IT department has conducted raids simultaneously  at the office and 20 locations related to AGS Cinemas which produced Vijay’s last film ‘Bigil’. Meanwhile IT department is conducting a raid at film producer Anbu Cheliyan based in Madurai.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close