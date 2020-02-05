Urvashi Rautela sets internet on fire with her latest photos: See pics

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is setting internet on fire with her latest photos. The former beauty queen has shared two photos of her wearing a risque thigh-high slit gown. The actress looked gorgeous in the gown designed by Albina Dyla.
I’m not weird; I’m a limited edition ? AMAZON FILMFARE AWARDS 2020 ? Thank you so much my friend @albinadylaofficial for this pre birthday present all the way from Kosovo ?? ?I Love You ? Gown: @albinadylaofficial x @albinadyla.private x @albinadylakids Jewels: @anmoljewellers x @darshanaasanjanaajewellers x @danarebecca x @vblitzcommunications x @lmsthebrand Heels: @louboutinworld Style Architect: @junejasanchi @albinadyla.private Assistant: @drashtidiwan . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela #FilmFareAwards #2020 #Amazon
“I’m not weird; I’m a limited edition AMAZON FILMFARE AWARDS 2020 Thank you so much my friend @albinadylaofficial for this pre birthday present all the way from Kosovo I Love You”, captioned Urvashi the photos that she shared on Instagram. The photo has bagged 1,125,487 likes.
I want someone who will look at me the same way I look at chocolate cake ? AMAZON FILMFARE AWARDS 2020 ? @albinadylaofficial love you . Thank you @filmfare @jiteshpillaai @rahulgangs_ @ashwini_dee @anewradha @raghuvendras . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela #FilmFareAwards #2020 #Amazon
,urvashi will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit “Thiruttu Payale -2” alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. She also has a song titled ‘My channa Ve’ by Meet Bros featuring Jyotica Tangri in her kitty.
