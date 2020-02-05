Urvashi Rautela sets internet on fire with her latest photos: See pics

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is setting internet on fire with her latest photos. The former beauty queen has shared two photos of her wearing a risque thigh-high slit gown. The actress looked gorgeous in the gown designed by Albina Dyla.

“I’m not weird; I’m a limited edition AMAZON FILMFARE AWARDS 2020 Thank you so much my friend @albinadylaofficial for this pre birthday present all the way from Kosovo I Love You”, captioned Urvashi the photos that she shared on Instagram. The photo has bagged 1,125,487 likes.

,urvashi will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit “Thiruttu Payale -2” alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. She also has a song titled ‘My channa Ve’ by Meet Bros featuring Jyotica Tangri in her kitty.