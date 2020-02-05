Vishwa Hindu Parishad converts tribals forcefully in the name of help, accuses  Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) forcefully converts tribals in the state in the name of help. She said that the tribals were lured by VHP into na offer of mass wedding.

“In Malda, VHP had approached tribals with the offer of a mass wedding for poor women. We don’t need their help. They are converting people in the name of help.” said Mamata Banerjee. “VHP is behind this. One person has been arrested, I thank my administration for this. Several accused are still absconding”, Mamata added.

Earlier VHP has accused that the mass wedding function was attacked by a group supporting ruling TMC.

“Despite having due permission from the authorities and hundred plus policemen being present at the venue, the mass wedding ceremony was attacked by the henchmen of Jharkhand Dishom party with bows, arrows and sharp weapons injuring the participants and destroying valuables belong to the poor couples. The police of the state government stood as mute spectators, which raises many questions”, said VHP national assistant secretary Achchutanand Kar.

On Monday some armed supporters of the Jharkhand Disham Party, barged into the premises where the mass wedding was being held. The intrusion caused the 130 pairs participating in the wedding rituals to run away. Around 45 people, including women and children, were injured.