Aishwarya Lakshmi’s new film to be bankrolled by Martin Prakkat

Feb 6, 2020, 12:32 am IST
Award winning filmmaker Martin Prakkat will produce a  film soon. And it is confirmed that Aishwarya Lakshmi will play the lead role in the film. The casting call for this film has been issued through the social media.

Akhil Anilkumar will debut to film direction though this film. Akhil Anilkumar is a noted shrit story filmmaker. His short films like ‘Avittam – The Good Day of Unnikuttan’, ‘Adi – Fight and Fight Only’, ‘Anch – Gudhagava Jingalaala’ and ‘Devika +2 Biology’ had been  received positive responses from the audiences.

Aishwarya  Lakshmi   was last seen in the Prithviraj starrer ‘Brother’s Day’.  On work front Aishwarya  Lakshmi  has been booked for two Tamil films  – ‘Suruli’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. ‘

 

