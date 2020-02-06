Auto Expo 2020: MG Motors unveils Hector Plus

MG Motor India has unveiled its latest SUV ‘Hector Plus’ at the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi. The SUV will be launched in India by later this year. The SUV ‘Hector’ launched by MG Motors has become the most popular vehicle in India.

As per MG Motors Hector Plus is 6 and 7 seater addition to the Hector brand, the India’s first internet car.

The Hector Plus has a gpt a much more premium look and customised seating configurations. The exteriors and interiors of the vehicle is revamped.

MG Motors owned by the SAIC Motor Corporation based in China is showcasing a total of 14 internet, electric and autonomous cars at the Auto Expo.