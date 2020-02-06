Chief Minister launches mobile app to deliver multiple government services at doorstep

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has launched Jana Sevaka, an app and call-based scheme to deliver multiple government services at the doorstep of the public on a pilot basis.

“The government aims to digitise various services and enable citizens to avail of these with ease, avoiding running to multiple government offices. It will be easy to procure documents and certificates,” said an official.

The CM BS Yediyurappa said, ” The Karnataka government has also decided to seek information under the RTI Act by making it easy online. People can apply from home by paying the fee of Rs 115 online. This will make the process hassle-free.”