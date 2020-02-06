Doctor commits suicide inside hospital

A doctor from Hyderabad hanged himself from the ceiling of his hospital chamber. The MD and doctor of Vaishnavi multi-specialty hospital, Karnala Ajaya Kumar left a death note in which he names seven people for mental torture which made him take the extreme step.

Ajaya Kumar behaved as usual on Tuesday and went into his chamber and locked it from inside. Afterward, when not responding to calls the staff barged on to the chamber to see him hanging from the ceiling. He was immediately taken to trauma care but was declared dead.

All the seven named in the doctors suicide note are now in the radar of police for better clarity in the case. The deceased doctor’s wife Swetha, informed that the multi-specialty hospital runs in a rented multi-story building and the building owner Karunaker Reddy along with his henchmen always harasse Ajay Kumar on monetary matters. The building owner Karunakar Reddy handed over the unfinished building to Dr.Ajaya Kumar and took 10 lakh rupees from him to complete the structure. The complex deal made the building owners threaten and pry Dr.Ajaya Kumar and his hospital staff that the hospital was shut down for 15 days one month before.