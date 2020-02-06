First look poster of ‘Sumesh & Ramesh’ starring Sreenath Bhasi-Balu Varghese released: Watch it here

The first look poster of ‘Sumesh & Ramesh’ starring Sreenath Bhasi-Balu Varghese was released by the makers of the film. The film directed by Sanoop Thykoodam is supposed to be a youthful entertainer.

The film marks the directorial debut of Sanoop Thykoodam. Sanoop was one of the co-writers of the Malayalam film ‘Chunkzz’ directed by Omar Lulu. The film is penned by Sanoop Thykoodam and Joseph Vijeesh.

On the technical side the camera of the film is handled by Alby and editing is done by Ayoob Khan. Music of the film is composed by Yakzan Gary Periera and Neha Nair.

The film is bankrolled by Fareed Khan under the banner White Sands Media House and KL 7 Entertainments.