Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

In the Forex Market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has opened in a cautious way against the US dollar. The Indian rupee has registered a gain of 3 paise over the US dollar.

As per the market experts the investors exercised a caution as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon declare its Monetary Policy. The apex bank, RBI will announce its sixth bi monthly monetary policy later on the day.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee has opened at 71.22 registering a gain of 3 paise against US dollar. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.25 against the US dollar.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which gauges the US currency strength against a basket of six currencies has slipped by 0.02% to 98.28.