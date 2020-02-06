Former Malaysian first lady faces trail for alleged corruption

Rosmah Mansor, former Malaysian first lady will face trial for alleged charges of corruption. She was widely known for her shopaholic nature going for high-value shopping sprees owning vast collections of handbags and jewellery.

Soon after her husband lost power she was collectively accounted for corruption cases as the government of prime minister Najib Razak was engulfed by corruption allegations. Her husband’s long-ruling coalition suffered a shock election defeat in 2018 in large part due to claims he and his officials plundered billions of dollars from sovereign wealth fund IMDB.

Apart from joint corruption charges with husband She is also facing accusations for receiving funds for a government project. She is accused of receiving bribes worth 6.5 million Ringitts(Approx:11.25 Crores)from a solar company to secure a government contract to provide Solar power to schools in Borneo island.