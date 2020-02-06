John Abraham to play the lead role in the Hindi remake of ‘ Ajith Kumar’s Tamil film: Details inside

Bollywood actor John Abraham will play the lead role in the Hindi remake of blockbuster Tamil film ‘Vedalam’. This was revealed by the makers of the film.

‘Vedalam’ directed by Shiva had Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar in the lead role. The Hindi remake right of the film were acquired by Bhushan Kumar of T Series.

” The Hindi film we are working on is an adaptation Vedala. The film is still in pre-production. Work on final scripting, dialogues and location recce will follow ” said the makers of the film.

The film will be directed by Rohit Dhawan. This film will mark the third collaboration between John Abraham and Rohit Dhawan after ‘Desi Boyz’ and ‘Dishoom’.