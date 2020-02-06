Kanhaiya Kumar injured after stones pelted at his convoy 

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar was injured after his convoy was attacked on Wednesday while he was on his way back after addressing a public meeting in Bihar, ANI reported.

Stones were pelted at Kumar’s convoy after the Left leader, who contested unsuccessfully from Bihar’s Begusarai, was headed towards Saharsa after attending a rally in Supaul.

This is the second time in four days that Kumar’s convoy has been attacked. Stones were pelted at his vehicle on Saturday in Saran district.

Kumar has been quite vocal about his opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).