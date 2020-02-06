Kejriwal taunts BJP with CM candidate,”None worthy in BJP to become Delhi CM”

AAP Chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today challenged BJP leadership to put forth its Chief ministerial candidate for the Delhi election. Thursday marked the end of the election campaign and Friday will be allotted for silent campaigning. Saturday Delhiites will move to poll stations for assembly elections.

Kejriwal said that BJP had tried its full power to polarise the voters and election results will show if it succeeded or not. He taunted BJP challenging them to put forth its CM candidate and asked what if the party chooses Anurag Thakur or Sambit Patra for the post. He accused home minister Amit Shah that the BJP has not cleared the Shaheen Bagh road because of the assembly elections.

“What stopped Union Home Minister Amit Shah from clearing the stretch. What is Amit Shah’s interest in keeping the road blocked? Why do they want to trouble the people of Delhi and do dirty politics over the protests?” Kejriwal asked.

Continuing his attack on the BJP, he added that the saffron party’s leaders have “completely forgotten” the city’s unauthorised colonies and are misleading the people.