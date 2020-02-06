NASA’s Christina Koch returns to earth setting a record

Nasa’s Christina Koch returned to Earth on Thursday after almost a year aboard the International Space Station. She became the longest staying Women astronaut, having stayed for 328 days in space along with Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency. Koch along with Parmitano and Skvortsov returned to Earth on the Kazakh steppe at 0912 GMT Thursday. The journey from ISS, back to earth took almost three and a half hours.

The previous record for a single spaceflight by a woman — 289 days, was held by NASA veteran Peggy Whitson — on December 28, 2019.

41 year aged Koch, hailing from Michigan said jokingly to reporters that she should be given the title ‘Miss microgravity’, bouncing around between the ceiling and the floor of the space station. The Russian space agency, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said all the crew is safe and healthy.