PCB names Babar Azam as the ODI captain

After replacing wicketkeeper Batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed, PCB named top batsman Babar Azam as the captain of the One Day International team. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in October had dropped Sarfaraz from the Test and T20 squads in a surprise decision while naming Azhar Ali as captain in the longer format and Babar for the shorter version.

Sarfaraz who led Pakistan to six consecutive wins last year will find a place in the team only after he proves himself in the domestic cricket, said the head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.