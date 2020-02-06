PM Modi tests his shooting skills with an assault rifle at Defence Expo 2020 : Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tested his shooting skills at the Defence Expo 2020, which he inaugurated in Lucknow today. In a video posted by ANI UP, PM Modi can be seen shooting an assault rifle in a virtual firing range at the exhibition.

Prior to his shooting skills test, PM Modi while addressing the exhibition said that two grand defence manufacturing corridors were being built in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to help the defence sector as well as other smaller businesses in the regions.

“Two grand defence corridors are being built today here in India. One is in Tamil Nadu, while the second is being built in Uttar Pradesh. This will not only help the defence sector but other smaller businesses in the regions as well,” said Prime Minister here at the Defence Expo 2020.