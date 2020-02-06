‘ Shaheen Bagh may turn into Jallianwala Bagh after Delhi election’, says Owaisi: Know the reason

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has accused that the union government will use force against the anti-CAA protesters camped at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. Owaisi said that the union government will use force to clear the protesters from there after the Delhi assembly election.

” Might they will shoot them. They might turn Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh. This might happen. A BJP minister gave a statement to ‘shoot a bullet’. The government must give answers as to who is radicalising”, said Owaisi to news agency ANI.

Shaheen bagh in Delhi is the main centre of anti-CAA protest in Delhi. Hundreds people mostly women and children are camping there protesting against CAA by blocking the main road connecting Delhi and Noida. The protest began on December 15. And from then the road is closed.

The Jallianwala bagh massacre took place on April 13,1919 in Amritsar in Punjab. Lieutenant Governor of Punjab,Michael O’Dwyer ordered armed forces to shoot at the unarmed civilians gathered to protest against British rule.