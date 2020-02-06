Sheikh Hamdan approved new Dubai work rules

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council has approved the new Dubai work rules.

The new Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Dubai government employees were approved in the Council in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

All government employees are subject to the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards. The new document was prepared based on the directive of Sheikh Hamdan. The new Code of Conduct seeks to promote the values of loyalty and belonging to the nation as well as the highest ethical standards and professional values.