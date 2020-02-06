Turkey avalanche wipes out mountain road,Rescue team all dead

At least 38 were killed when an avalanche bashed on to a mountain road in eastern Turkey on Wednesday. All 33 members of the rescue team sent to find missing and trapped people in an earlier avalanche are reported to be killed in the disaster. Officials estimate at least 53 to be injured or buried under the thick sheet of snow.

The rescue team was on the way to deliver help to avalanche hit Bahsesaray town in Van Province, a mountainous region bordering Iran.5 people were reported to be killed in the Bahsesaray town on Tuesday. The second avalanche occurred at noon on Wednesday killing the rescue team.