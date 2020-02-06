Wi-Fi calling service by Jio and Airtel will now be available on these smartphones: Details Inside

India’s frontrunning telecom service providers Reliance Jio and Bharati Airtel has launched Wi-Fi calling service in the country earlier this month. The facility is supported on multiple smartphones form different brands.

Now it has been announced that the Wi-Fi calling service will be supported on smartphones of Nokia.

Wi-Fi calling is available for Jio users on these smartphones by Nokia – Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1.

Wi-Fi calling is available for Airtel users on these smartphones by Nokia- Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1.

How to activate Wi-Fi Calling in your phone:

1. Open the settings menu

2. In the search bar , type ‘Wi-Fi calling’

3. Turn on Wi-Fi calling

All the users are advised to keep VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling service switched on. Once this is turned on , the phone will automatically switch between Wi-Fi and cellular network. There is no data consumption or additional charges for Wi-Fi calling.