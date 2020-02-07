Adaa Khan’s vacation pictures goes viral : See pics

Television actress Ada Khan is having her vacation in Maldives. The actress has shared some of her vacation pictures from maldives on her social media handle for her fans and followers.

Adaa Khan is an Indian television actress and model. She is known for her roles in shows like ‘Behenein’, ‘Amrit Manthan’,’Piya Basanti Re’, ‘Naagin’,’Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil’, and ‘Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara’.

Khan made her acting debut with Sony India’s TV show Palampur Express. She played a prominent role in the first two seasons of Colors’s supernatural show Naagin. She later was a part of Box Cricket League and Comedy Nights Bachao. In May 2019, she appeared as a guest star in the final few episodes of Naagin 3 as Shesha.