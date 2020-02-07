Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki displays Hybrid variant of Swift with 32 kmpl mileage: Details Inside

Maruti Suzuki has displayed its hybrid variant of its popular hatchback Swift at Auto Expo 2020. The model has not been launched in India. The hybrid variant of Swift has been launched earlier in japan.

The new Swift comes with 1.2 litre DualJet K -series engine and 5-speed AMT gearbox. The ‘Strong Hybrid’ system gives a power of 105PS. The hybrid system allows the car to run fully on electric mode. Once the charge is depleted the car will return to running on the petrol system.

The ‘Strong Hybrid’ system – of 48V power – is at present used in Ciaz, Ertiga and Baleno only.

One of the most amazing fact about the new Swift is its mileage. The car will give 32 kmpl mileage. The current hybrid system in Maruti’s other car offers only 23 kmpl of mileage.