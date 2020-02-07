Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki unveils ‘Ignis’, pre-launch bookings opened:Know the features

India’s popular car brand Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the updated version of their premium vehicle ‘Ignis’ in the Auto Expo 2020 at Noida. Earlier maruti has unveiled their Concept Futuro-e and Brezza in the Expo.The pre launch booking of the Ignis has been started.

The all new Ignis comes with BS6 compliant 1.2 litre VVT Petrol engine. It is equipped with five speed manual transmission and AGS options.

Customers will be able to select between two premium customization options in the new Ignis – Acropolis and Scorcher theme. There would also be three new dual-tone options. The car also offers two additional body colour options in its new 2020 version.

The ew Ignis is styled with imposing front fascia which now has a new front grille with a U-shaped motif and skid plate, updated LED projector head lights, redesigned DRLs, eye-catching rear profile and rear spoilers and roof rails.