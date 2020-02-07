Commodity market: Gold price remain firm

In the commodity market the price of gold remained rather unchanged. But when analysing on a weekly basis the price of the yellow metal has weakened. BUt the price of silver has declined due to muted demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures for Aprile were trading at Rs.40,372 per 10 gram lowered by Rs.820 per 10 gram. Silver futures were today trading at Rs.46,154 per kilogram lower by Rs.0.14%

In the international market spot gold was trading at $.1568.76 per ounce. Silver is trading in the international market at a higher price of $.17.83. Sovereign gold was trading at Rs.3470 per gram lowered by Rs.30.