Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur’s Malang full movie HD print leaked online

Malang hits the screens on Friday, February 7, 2020. The film is based on the story of murder, madness and mysteries combined together in the background of romance, adventure sports, revenge and some gritty characters. All four main characters in the movie are blood-thirsty people who like to kill others.

After a few hours of the release today, the notorious site Tamilrockers has leaked the film. The film’s box office collection might get affected after the leakage of the film. However, the film has got positive reviews from the audience and the critics.

Malang is receiving mixed response from the critics and netizens as well as the audience. The movie has many violent scenes and a few netizens praise Aditya Roy Kapur’s chiselled body and how he rips his shirt off to flaunt a sculpted vascular body. The film also shows the romance between Aditya and Disha’s characters give a respite from the overt action drama and violent appeal.