Fees for government services cancelled by Sheikh Hamdan: Details inside

The Dubai Executive Council has cancelled fees for some government services. This was informed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.

The Crown Prince has said that this decision will reduce the cost of living in Dubai and also will also encourage doping business in the emirate. This new decision will support investors, said Sheikh Hamdan in a message shared on Twitter.

The cancelled fees includes those for medical training activities, schools awareness campaigning programmes and entry fees to public libraries.

Earlier many times the council has cancelled fees for manu government services in Dubai. Earlier in January the fees for real estate activities for members of the National Broker programme has been reduced.