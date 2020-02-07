Forest Minister asking a tribal boy to remove his slippers,video goes viral : Watch Here

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan is facing severe criticism for asking a boy from a tribal community to unbuckle his shoes while he was visiting the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The video of the incident is now going viral on social media and many are accusing the Minister of being discriminatory.

In the video, Sreenivasan can be seen surrounded by a group of party people, Nilgiris Collector J Innocent Divya and the police. He calls out to the boys who are not pictured at that moment in the video. When they don’t respond to the first time he calls, he along with the others around him can be seen urging the boys to come who were seemingly hesitant to do so. But after repeated ‘enga vada’ (come here), two boys can be seen moving towards the Minister as he points to his shoes and says, “Buckle yedu (remove the buckle)”.