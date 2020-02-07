Gold and silver rates go up

Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 112 to Rs 41,249 per 10 gram in the national capital on rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver also moved up by Rs 94 to Rs 47,305 per kg against the previous close of Rs 47,211 per kg.

Gold had on Thursday closed at Rs 41,137 per 10 gram.

“Spot gold of 24 karat in Delhi witnessed recovery with prices trading up by Rs 112 on rupee depreciation. Spot rupee was trading around 15 paise weaker against the dollar during the day,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the opening trade on Friday, the rupee opened on a weak note and declined by 9 paise to 71.27 against the US dollar.

In the international market, gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,566.7 per ounce and USD 17.79 per ounce, respectively.