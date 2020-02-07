Indian-origin doctor gets 3 life terms for sexually assaulting patients

The high court of England and Wales in England has imposed three life sentences to Indian doctor on Friday. Manish Natverlal Shah, a general practitioner was given this severe punishment by a court for sexually assaulting female patients.

Shah gained his medical qualifications from the University of London in 1993. He is accused of 90 sex assaults on female patients while working in London. As per the police he carried out invasive examinations for sexual gratification.

As per police, Shah aged 50 has mentioned health issues of celebrities such as Angeline Jolie and Jade Goody as examples to frighten patients. He then recommended the patients to have regular breast and vaginal examinations, when there was no clinical need. He then made inappropriate comments as well as making physical contact and hugging and kissing them.

Shah was first arrested in September 2013.At an earlier trial in 2018, he was convicted of offences relating to 18 other people, bringing the total number of offences to 90 relating to 23 patients.