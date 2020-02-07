‘Kammattipadam’ heroine Shaun Romy raises temperature with her sexy photos : See pics

Malayalam film ‘Kammattipadam’ directed by Rajeev Ravi has gained critical as well as audience acclaim. The film starring Vinayakan and Dulquar Salman has won many awards too.

The film has been a turning point to Shaun Romy who played the female lead in the movie. The actress has been active in modelling before her debut to the movie industry.

The actress always shares her glamorous hot photos on the social media. Some of the photos the actress has recently shared on Instagram and the photos has become viral.

Shaun Romy was last seen in ‘Lucifer,’ has recently raised the temperature with her latest photoshoot. The actress has shared the picture on her Instagram page and the picture has gone viral ever since.