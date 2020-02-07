Man killed colleague for this bizarre reason

An Indonesian native killed his co worker for calling him fat and comparing him to a sumo wrestler. He later burned her body.

The accused, identified as Ali Heri Sanjaya, 27, was arrested for the gruesome murder of 18-year-old Rosidah who was found dead in a village in Banyuwangi, Java. According Suara.com quoted by AsiaOne, Sanjaya got furious on being humiliated over his weight and killed Rosidah in cold blood last year, reported TFT.

Both Sanjaya and Rosidah knew each other for years as they lived in the same neighborhood and also worked in the same restaurant. According to Bayuwangi Police Chief Commissioner, Arman Asmara Syarifuddin, Rosidah had allegedly bullied Ali, called him fat and compared him to a sumo wrestler in front of others, causing him to become “bitter” and “hurt”.

Police added Sanjaya had been planning the murder for a week and on 24 January last, he took Rosidah to a secluded place on the pretext of being dropped home on her bike.

He took her to coconut plantation at Pondok Nongko Village, strangled her to death and burnt her body there. He later sold Rosidah’s two-wheeler and phone for 5,250,000 rupiah (Dh1,416.36).

Sanjaya was caught on January 28 this year and is likely to face capital punishment or life imprisonment.