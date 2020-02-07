Milind Soman shares nude photoshoot image from 1991 : Watch Here

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are among the Bollywood couples who do not shy away from expressing their love for one another. A similar instance happened when Milind Soman shared a nude photoshoot image and his wife Ankita Konwar commented, ‘That’s why I arrived’.

After Rahul Khanna left little for imagination with his nude photo, Milind Soman followed suit. The latter shared a throwback image from his photoshoot. In this photo, Milind Soman went completely nude and posed in the middle of a forest.

“#Throwback thursday . . . The Ridge, Delhi, 1991,” shared Milind Soman alongside the photo. Ankita, on seeing the photo, wrote, “And that’s exactly why I arrived (grin emoji) hello lover (kiss emoticon).” Replying to her, Milind also wrote, “@ankita_earthy all for you.”