Pakistan Airforce fighter jet crashed during training

A Mirage aircraft of Pakistan Air Force crashed when it was on its regular training mission. The PAF said in a statement that the Mirage jet crashed near the Shorkot area in Punjab province. The French made war machine got its name for its ability to deceive radar eyes during missions. Mirage comes from the same house as Rafael , the factory of Dassault

“The pilot ejected safely and no loss of life or property has been reported on the ground,” according to the statement. The cause of the accident was not known. A board of inquiry was ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident.